Comedian Russell Howard launches foundation in honour of baby son who died shortly after birth

COMEDIAN RUSSELL HOWARD has revealed that his baby son Felix died shortly after birth.

Howard announced this today as he also launched a foundation in honour of his son to “help other families who find themselves facing the same devastating circumstances”.

The Felix Foundation will aim to “relieve the needs of parents, siblings and other close family members affected by miscarriage premature birth, stillbirth, neonatal death or related bereavement”.

In a post on social media, Howard said this his family “changed forever when our beautiful baby boy, Felix, died shortly after birth”.

“During the most devastating time of our lives, the hospital staff who cared for us showed extraordinary compassion, kindness and humanity,” he added.

Russell said he and his family endured “unimaginable heartache” and were assigned a bereavement midwife, who had experienced a similar tragedy herself.

She has retrained as a midwife “so that she could help other families going through what she had been through”.

Howard said “her care meant more to us than we can ever put into words”.

“During our time in hospital, Felix was placed in a cool cot,” said Howard, “which meant that my wife and I were able to spend precious hours with our beautiful boy.

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“We could hold him, talk to him and tell him just how much we loved him.

“Those hours are among the most precious memories we have of Felix.”

Howard said that he and his wife, Cerys Morgan, were “overwhelmed by the care” they received and “made a promise to each other that we would try to help other families who find themselves facing the same devastating circumstances”.

“And so, in Felix’s memory, we are establishing The Felix Foundation.”

Howard said his family miss Felix “every single day, but we take some comfort in knowing that his name will stand for kindness, compassion and laugher, and that his legacy may help other families through the darkest moments of their lives”.

The foundation will support the additional training of midwives in specialist bereavement care through yearly grants.

The foundation will also fund resources to provide emotional support and practical assistance and raise awareness of late miscarriage, premature birth, stillbirth, neonatal loss and related bereavement.

To help launch the foundation, Howard is hosting a charity gala at The 02 in London on 8 February 2027.

The line-up of comedians who will be preforming includes:

Michael Mclntyre, Jimmy Carr, Aisling Bea, Guz Khan, Greg Davies, Mo Gilligan, Michelle Wolf and John Bishop.

Howard added that “every single one of these incredible performers is giving their time completely free of charge” and that he will “never forget their generosity”.