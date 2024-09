DUBLIN CITY COUNCILLORS have unanimously agreed to a motion calling for legal gaps around horse drawn carriages to be “dealt with immediately”.

The emergency motion, brought by Fianna Fáil councillor Deridre Heney, calls on the Transport Minister Eamon Ryan and Minister for Local Government, Housing and Heritage Darragh O’Brien to deal “with the legal lacuna that exists in relation to the non-regulation of Dublin carriage horses”.

Lord Mayor James Geoghan said the unanimity among councillors reflects a desire to “have this legislation introduced as quickly as is humanly possible”.

The motion comes on the back of an incident last month when a horse drawing a carriage collapsed on a road at Christchurch.

Speaking on this incident tonight, Dublin City Council (DCC) manager David Forde said the Council’s animal welfare services are aware of the incident that happened on Saturday, 24 August.

He said that in a follow up operation, a horse was seized in the Dublin 8 area and “removed to a safe place for veterinary care” and that investigations are ongoing.

He noted that a legislative change is required to transfer power to regulate horse drawn carriages to local authorities.

Forde added that the proposed Department of Transport horse drawn carriages Bill was listed as “heads in preparation” on the Government Legislative Programme of Summer 2024

That Bill would repeal the Dublin Carriage Acts 1853-55 and relieve An Garda Síochána of responsibility for the regulation and licensing of horse-drawn carriages in Dublin.

It would also assert the power of local authorities, including Dublin City Council, to regulate horse-drawn carriages within their respective functional areas.

Speaking on the issues at a DCC meeting tonight, Heney said the lack of regulation of horse drawn carriages is creating a “serious and dangerous situation” in Dublin city.

“It’s only a matter of time that someone is going to be fatally injured if we don’t do something about it,” she added.

She noted that DCC currently has no powers to regulate the licensing of horse drawn carriages, nor can it make bylaws to regulate carriage operator licenses or “stipulate that a carriage would actually pass a simple roadworthiness test”.

Listing further legal gas, Heney remarked that DCC can’t make bylaws to “require that a garda vetting of carriage drivers is required, to regulate a driver’s basic ability to operate a carriage, or to ensure a driver has no serious previous road traffic or animal abuse offenses, or that the driver can is actually insured”.

She added that many carriage horse drivers want better regulation on animal welfare and that DCC should be able to regulate maximum working hours for horses and to specify the minimum age of a horse.

“Some very young horses are dragging large amounts around that they’re totally unsuitable for it,” said Heney.

She added: “All of the above makes it very difficult to enforce existing laws because the public does not know which driver or carriage to report, or how or who to report a concern to.”

Remarking on the incident at Christchurch, Geoghan said: “If now doesn’t move the dial, I don’t know what will.”

Meanwhile, Cllr Cieran Perry said it “shouldn’t take a disgraceful incident like this to progress the issue” and Ray McAdam cautioned that “we are seeing very young kids who are not fit to control these wonderful animals, trying to control them”.

Elsewhere, Jen Cummins said she is often contacted about the “poor treatment of horses” and added that the “speed with which horses are driven in the city is dangerous” and she also expressed concern about the age of those driving the carriages.

Máire Devine meanwhile said the “legislation is sitting there in the Dáil and needs to be acted on by the powers that be”.

She added that manure from the horses is another big issue related to this and that “kids going to school are treading in it”.

Ammar Ali also remarked that it shouldn’t have taken the incident in Christchurch for action to be taken and that he often sees the horses being treated badly.

However, Hazel De Nortúin said that it was brought before the Council up to seven years ago and that carriage drivers have approached her asking for great regulation and that the issue “shouldn’t be kicked to touch again”.

Daithí Doolan also picked up this point and said the issue has been raised “time and time again” over the years.

Both Doolan and Janice Boylan noted that many horse owners “look after their animals impeccably and they shouldn’t be worried about legislation”.

“That will only enhance their standing and they can set a gold standard for the maintenance of horses,” said Doolan.