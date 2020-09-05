This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Saturday 5 September 2020
Advertisement

Dubliners urged to keep social contacts low as more than half of new cases in capital

Two additional pop-up Covid-19 testing centres opened in Dublin this weekend.

By Adam Daly Saturday 5 Sep 2020, 6:39 PM
6 minutes ago 939 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5196600
A security guard at one of two pop up Covid-19 testing facilities in Dublin at Castleknock Health centre.
Image: PA
A security guard at one of two pop up Covid-19 testing facilities in Dublin at Castleknock Health centre.
A security guard at one of two pop up Covid-19 testing facilities in Dublin at Castleknock Health centre.
Image: PA

CONCERN OVER THE rise in Covid-19 cases in Dublin has prompted the opening of two pop-up test centres, with the Acting Chief Medical Officer urging people in the capital to keep their social contacts as low as possible.

More than half of 231 new cases reported today were in Dublin – 133. 

The two additional pop-up Covid-19 testing centres opened in the north inner city and west Dublin this weekend, situated at Handball Alley, Croke Park and Castleknock Health Centre in response ot the rising numbers. 

In a statement this evening, Dr Ronan Glynn said it is important that people in Dublin keep their social contacts as low as possible due to the significant number of cases there today. 

“Given the increase in the number of cases in Dublin, the HSE has opened two pop-up Covid-19 swabbing centres in Dublin this weekend. Please come forward for testing if you have any concerns. Remember that if you do need a test, it will be free,” he said. 

Glynn said that despite the increase, it is important to look at the day’s figures in the context of Ireland’s 7 and 14 day incidence rates. 

“NPHET pays close attention to trends and patterns in the data over time in order to analyse the progression of Covid-19 both across the country and in particular areas or settings,” he said. 

According to data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, Ireland’s 14-day incidence rate is 29.6 per 100,000 – a figure that puts the country above the UK, Germany and Poland.  The rates, compiled by the ECDC, puts the UK at 25.7 and Germany on 17.9. Poland is at 23.3. 

The pop-up centres, which offer free testing for anyone with coronavirus symptoms who are referred by a GP, will increase capacity by between 180 to 200 tests per day and run in conjunction with the community testing centre based at the National Show Centre in Swords.

In addition to these extra pop up centres, four new community testing centres have recently been set up to manage local demand, the HSE said yesterday. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Across the country there are now 30 community test centres, as well as mobile units for outbreak management and home testing, which is available through the National Ambulance Centre.

Handball Alley, Croke Park appointments will be offered from 11.30am to 6.30pm from 5 to 11 September. Castleknock Health Centre appointments will be offered from 11.30am to 6.30pm from 5 to 9 September.

This week HSE reported an increase in the uptake of self-isolation facilities at CityWest hotel. 

On Wednesday, there were 139 people in total using the self-isolation facilities, including 66 healthcare workers who have either been recruited from abroad or who have tested positive and need somewhere to isolate.

There were 73 people from the general population who had been referred by a GP or public health because they could not self-isolate at home.

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie