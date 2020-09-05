This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Saturday 5 September 2020
Advertisement

HSE reports increase in numbers requiring self-isolation at CityWest

On Wednesday, there were 139 people in total using the self-isolation facilities.

By Michelle Hennessy Saturday 5 Sep 2020, 6:30 AM
7 minutes ago 442 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5194714
Image: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland
Image: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

THE HSE SAYS there has been an increase in the uptake of self-isolation facilities at CityWest hotel.

On Wednesday, there were 139 people in total using the self-isolation facilities, including 66 healthcare workers who have either been recruited from abroad or who have tested positive and need somewhere to isolate.

There were 73 people from the general population who had been referred by a GP or public health because they could not self-isolate at home.

HSE Chief Operations Officer Dr Anne O’Connor said there has been a recent increase in uptake of CityWest facilities and the health service is expecting it to get busier.

The facility is available to anyone who is unable to self-isolate, including those living with a confirmed case if the patient needs remain in their own home for care. Some 1,413 people in total have used the facility.

O’Connor said there is another small facility in Temple Bar, initially set up for people who are homeless and for members of the Roma community.

“What we actually found is that in the homeless sector, the whole Covid experience has been managed so well that, in fact, it was more the Roma community [who needed it],” she told TheJournal.ie.

“We knew early on that we were experiencing outbreaks in the Roma community. There are very small numbers in there and there’s more capacity available in that facility.”

Residents at Direct Provision centres can also self-isolate at CityWest and this will be vital when serial testing at Direct Provision accommodation begins. The HSE has said it is working out the final details for this mass-testing of residents with the Department of Justice.

“The Department of Justice had their own self-isolation facilities in different places around the country that they then closed and we took people to CityWest,” Dr O’Connor said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The contract for use of the hotel facilities runs until October and it is unclear whether the HSE will extend this contract.

The HSE told TheJournal.ie that the requirement for the on-going provision of self-isolation facilities beyond October is being examined with a decision soon to be finalised.

Dr O’Connor said the facilities at the hotel have worked well for this service.

“The systems and processes at CityWest are really good as a facility in terms of its whole structure, the outdoor grounds, it’s ideally located,” she said.

“With self-isolation there are other things we have to take into account such as access to a GP practice, in CityWest we have a GP practice involved. We have a whole walkway exercise path – one of the biggest [issues] for people in isolation is actually their mental health.”

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie