GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after the death of a man in an incident at a home in west Dublin last night.

The incident happened on Foxdene Drive in Balgaddy near Lucan and Clondalkin at about 11pm last night.

Gardaí say that the man, who was aged in his 50s, was taken to Tallaght University Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

A post-mortem is due to take place and the local coroner has been informed.

Gardai remain at the house this morning to preserve the scene ahead of an examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

A senior officer based at Lucan Garda Station is leading the investigation and gardaí are seeking anyone who was in the area between 11pm and midnight last night and who may have seen something that caught their attention to come forward.

They are particularly seeking any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage in the vicinity of Foxdene Drive around that time to contact them at Lucan Garda Station or via the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111.