ENTRIES FOR THE first ever Dublin City Half Marathon have sold out in under two hours, with the event organisers acknowledging that some users experienced “difficulties with registration”.

The Dublin City Half Marathon will take place on Sunday, 30 March and the 13.1 mile race will start on O’Connell Street.

From there, the course will take runners out of the north of the city and back into the city centre, though the exact route map will be published later.

The race is organised by the team behind the Irish Life Dublin Marathon and Race Series, in collaboration with Dublin City Council, who are the event partners.

Tickets for the half marathon went on sale at around 12pm today and sold out less than two hours later.

In a post on Instagram, the organisers said they are “aware that some users are experiencing difficulties with registration”.

“We are working with Eventmaster to resolve the issue as soon as possible,” added the comment from Dublin City Half Marathon’s social media feed.

Some users said they were “kicked off” the Eventmaster site several times before successfully securing an entry to the half marathon.

Meanwhile, many online have taken issue with the €68 entry fee.

This entry fee includes a finisher’s t-shirt, a medal, and the postage of race numbers.

And while there is no refund option, entrants can pay an additional €5 to have the option of a “transfer window” from 1 February to 9 March.

The event organisers said that “entrants who opt for this will be charged €5 to cover the administration of the refund” and note that “selling or attempting to swap race numbers outside of the transfer window will result in the number being cancelled”.

Meanwhile, there is €13,500 prize fund available for the top five finishers in both the male and female categories.

Additionally, prize funds are available for wheelchair and visually impaired winners, as well as for master categories and a non-binary category.