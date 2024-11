DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE responded to 170 incidents across the county last night, with the majority being bonfires.

In a 24-hour period up to midnight last night, the Fire Brigade said it received 494 fire calls of which 421 were Halloween related.

Additionally, the total number of emergency ambulance calls received was 435.

“This year has seen an increase in both fire and EMS calls compared to recent downward trends,” a spokesperson for the Fire Brigade said.

“Some of our fire and ambulance crews experienced anti-social behaviour in the course of their duties, but thankfully no injuries were reported.”

The number of calls increased compared to the last two years. In 2023, the number of calls was 244, 185 of which were Halloween related

A map shared by the Fire Brigade showed that there were fires lit across all parts of the city as people celebrated Halloween.

As well as bonfires, firefighters were called to fire in bins, skips, and cargo containers. In one incident, fireworks were shot at people in Tallaght.

One fire was lit near an ESB sub station in Citywest.

In anticipation of the fires, Dublin City Council had removed more than 500 tonnes of bonfire material andgardaí urged the public to be safe and sensible.

The map showing fires across Dublin last night

In a post on X, the Fire Brigade showed its members tackling a blaze at a derelict house in Tallaght.

Three fire engines remain on scene at the derelict house fire in #Tallaght.



Additional water supplies have been requested to the fireground#Halloween#SafeAtSamhain pic.twitter.com/HRjwOsh1RN — Dublin Fire Boogade 👻 (@DubFireBrigade) October 31, 2024

In another post, a firefighter can be seen using a saw to gain access to a clothes bank that had been set alight.

“Crews used a consaw to gain access and a high pressure hose reel to extinguish,” the Fire Brigade said.

Kilbarrack firefighters at a fire in a clothes bank. Crews used a consaw to gain access and a high pressure hose reel to extinguish.#SafeAtSamhain #Halloween pic.twitter.com/rvmHZ5vdba — Dublin Fire Boogade 👻 (@DubFireBrigade) October 31, 2024

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service was also busy responding to incidents on Halloween night.

The Fire Brigade said it responded to 63 incidents and “several of the incidents were Halloween related, including 16 bonfires”.