Cyclist in critical condition following Dublin hit and run

A CYCLIST IS in a critical condition in hospital after he was struck by a car in Dublin city.

Gardaí said they are investigating the crash as a hit and run and have issued an appeal for witnesses as the driver and car left the scene of the crash.

A garda spokesperson said that investigators in Store Street were appealing for the drive to come forward.

“Shortly after 9pm a male cyclist aged in his early 20s was seriously injured when he was struck by a car on Sheriff Street Upper.

“He was taken from the scene by Ambulance to Beaumont Hospital where his condition is understood to be critical. The driver and car involved in the collision failed to remain at the scene.

“The scene was examined by Garda Forensic collision investigators and local scenes of crime officers. A car understood to have been involved in the collision was found abandoned a short distance away on Guild Street and has been removed for forensic examination.

“Investigating Gardaí are appealing to the driver of the car and anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward. They are also appealing to anyone with video footage (including dash cam) from the location to make it available to them,” gardaí said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station 01 6668000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.