LAST WEEKEND SAW thousands of US tourists flock to Dublin city for the opening fixture of the college football season.

Dublin City Councillor Darragh Moriarty says this level of overseas tourism is proof that Dublin needs a hotel tax, which could generate revenue but also make sure there’s a public gain from tourism.

A 1% Dublin hotel tax was proposed by Dublin City Council early last year, but the idea has been criticised by the Irish Hotels Federation, who said “hotels are already making an enormous contribution in terms of taxes both toward central exchequer finances and supporting local authority services”.

Tourism taxes are applied in many European cities, including Venice, Manchester, Barcelona and Lisbon.

So today we want to know: Should Dublin have a hotel tax for tourists?