A NEW STUDY has found high levels of air pollution across Dublin’s inner city – with particularly high concentrations of nitrogen dioxide exceeding World Health Organisation guidelines found on several city centre streets.

The joint UCD-DCU academic study found high levels of nitrogen dioxide on Cork Street, the Quays, O’Connell Street and in the area around Temple Bar.

The data showed that during the sampling period, just under half (49.4%) of days exceeded World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines of the harmful pollutant, also known as NO2, with peaks during rush hours, especially in winter.

The main health effect of nitrogen dioxide is on the respiratory system, which can decrease the lungs’ defences against bacteria and make them more susceptible to infections.

Recent research evidence highlighted there was no safe level of air pollutants to cause adverse effects, with poor air quality linked to rises in asthma, chronic obstructive airway disease and heart failure.

The data was collected over 16 months as part of the Google Air View project, using electric Google Street View cars equipped with air sensors across Dublin city from May 2021 to August 2022.

Those behind the study said it highlights the potential for a mobile monitoring approach to investigate the hyperlocal distribution of air pollutants in Dublin.

The researchers added that monitoring and mapping would allow for a “comprehensive understanding” of the air pollution within Dublin city, enabling real-time information about the exposure level and hotspots.

The study was carried out by Dr Jiayao Chen, Dr Anna Molter, Dr Jose Pablo Gomez‑Barron and Prof Francesco Pilla from UCD’s School of Architecture, Planning and Environmental Policy, as well as Dr David O’Connor from DCU’s School of Chemical Sciences.

The top 10 highly polluted areas included Cork Street, Saint John’s Road West, O’Connell Street Upper, the Temple Bar area and along the Wood Quay.

Hotspot Analysis of NO2, identifying areas with significant concentrations of these traffic-related pollutants in Dublin city. DCU DCU

Speaking about the study, Dr Chen said traffic pollution is a “critical issue” in urban cities, often contributing to or exacerbating environmental or social-economic inequalities.

“We uncovered distinct spatial and temporal patterns in two major pollutants associated with traffic – fine particulate matter and nitrogen dioxide,” Dr Chen said.

“Our research emphasises the need for detailed temporal guidance, especially for vulnerable populations, to help guide safe indoor and outdoor activities”.

Researchers said their findings underscore the need for long-term, localised monitoring to inform strategic mitigation plans tailored to both local and regional scales.

Dr David O’Connor said that the localised air quality data provides the foundation for “tailored, evidence-based policy solutions that can tackle pollution at its source”, particularly in high-risk and vulnerable areas.

“By addressing the unique pollution dynamics of each city, hyperlocal sensing has the power to drive meaningful improvements in air quality and urban health around the world,” Dr O’Connor said.