THE LORD MAYOR of Dublin is planning to meet providers of soup kitchens later this week over proposed draft byelaws that would prohibit volunteer groups from providing on-street food to the city’s homeless.

Dublin City Council is working on new byelaws that would seek to regulate on-street soup kitchens, restricting where they can operate from and ensuring they comply with food safety regulations.

The byelaw would prohibit charitable groups from setting up services, including hot food, for people on the city’s streets.

Long queues of people are regularly seen outside the GPO on O’Connell Street during the day and in the evening, waiting for hot meals and drinks.

The introduction of new byelaws was recommended as part of the Taoiseach’s Taskforce for Dublin report, which called for the development and enaction of new byelaws to regulate on-street charitable services such as soup kitchens and other services.

Advertisement

The move has been criticised by some of the providers, while a large crowd gathered outside City Hall to protest against the proposed plans.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Emma Blain told PA news agency: “What I want to do this week and what I’m planning to do at the end of the week, is to visit some of those soup kitchens and talk directly to the providers and listen to their concerns and meet the people that they’re that they’re catering to.

“That’s what my plan is for this week, take it back to my fellow councillors and we will discuss it then.”

She added: “It’s something that’s under review at the moment.

“I think you would have seen in our council meeting last week that all councillors, across the board, of course, all political parties, are really supportive of the work that soup kitchens do.

“So there are no byelaws drafted at the moment.

“There’s nothing to review at the moment, but I think we all spoke in support of the fantastic work that soup kitchens do, and that’s where we are at the moment.”