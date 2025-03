DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL has warned drivers across the city of a “convincing” parking ticket scam targeting cars in south Dublin.

The fake parking fine tickets have been placed on a number of vehicles in the Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council area, and urge the driver to pay a €40 fee for “illegal parking”.

These fraudulent tickets have an incorrect phone number and website attributed to the Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council.

They also have a QR code at the bottom of the ticket, which links to a convincing (but fake) mirror of the Council’s fines payment site.

Advertisement

A picture of one of the fraudulent tickets. An Garda Síochána / Facebook An Garda Síochána / Facebook / Facebook

In a post on X, Dublin City Council warned drivers of the scam, adding that it has been reported to gardaí.

“Motorists should under no circumstances attempt to pay for parking using QR codes in the Dublin City Council area,” the council’s post read.

Gardaí confirmed that they are aware of the incident, which they said had targeted “many cars” in the Dún Laoghaire area.

“These tickets are very plausible copies of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council parking fines,” a garda spokesperson said.

“We are currently investigating the matter to identify who placed these fake tickets, and to trace the payments made to this fake fine payment site.”