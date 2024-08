DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL has announced that the two cities have been added to the Portal network.

The Portal, located on North Earl St in Dublin City centre, will now feature livestreams from Vilnius, Lithuania, and Lublin, Poland, alongside the already existing stream with New York.

The livestreams will rotate every 180 seconds, which began at 1PM this afternoon.

The Vilnius Portal is situated adjacent to the city’s central station, while the Lublin Portal is located on Litewski Square, in the city centre.

Beata Stepaniuk-Kuśmierzak, Deputy Mayor of the City of Lublin for Culture, Sport and Participation said that, “We are excited that our Portal is growing in reach and popularity, opening up unlimited opportunities for communication and collaboration on an international scale”.

“Thanks to the installation, we can now peek into New York’s Manhattan and Dublin’s city centre, share culture, experiences and initiate new projects together.”

Aušrinė Armonaitė, Minister of the Economy and Innovation of Lithuania, said “We can discover how similar we all are through the use of portals, which connect us to a shared network that brings people from different places and cultures closer together”.

“I hope that this idea, which originated in Lithuania, will continue to grow and connect the entire world, allowing people to better understand each other.”

The New York Portal, located on the Flatiron South Plaza forms the fourth part of the network. Foot traffic in the area rose by 47% compared to the average in 2023.

The network rotation is active daily from 1PM to 8PM in Dublin, 8AM to 3PM in NYC, 2PM to 9PM in Lublin, and 3PM to 10PM in Vilnius. More Portal locations are being added to the network later this year.

Dulin’s portal opened its digital doorway in May as part of Dublin’s designation as the European Capital of Smart Tourism 2024.