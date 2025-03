THE PRINCIPAL OF a Dublin school has said it will have to close because it can no longer afford to pay basic bills.

Sacred Heart Junior School in the Killinarden area of Tallaght is said to have “suffered massive underfunding for many years” due to cuts from the Department of Education.

In a letter to parents, principal Orla McLoughlin outlined what she described as the school’s “major financial crisis”.

She said the school had informed the Department of Education that it no longer has money “to pay our basic bills” from 1 April.

McLoughlin wrote that the school “will have to close” and “teach remotely” if it does not receive emergency funding.

Local People Before Profit-Solidarity TD Paul Murphy said he had spoken to a number of parents about the lack of funding at the school.

“The responsibility for this crisis lies with the government who have massively underfunded our schools, to the point where they are now on the brink of having to close their doors,” Murphy said.

He added that parents, teachers and the community “deserve better”.

“The Government’s priorities are all wrong, they are talking about tripling military spending yet refuse to provide schools with enough funding to keep the lights on and the doors open.

“We need emergency action from the minister now to guarantee funding for the schools,” the Dublin TD said.

Murphy met this morning with the principals and some parents of the school to discuss how they “can fight for the funding” needed for the school.

He said he will raise the matter in the Dail next week.

In a statement, the Department of Education said it was committed to “offering all available and appropriate supports to the school”.

However, it said it first requires additional information from the school before assistance can be provided

“The department will continue to liaise with the school and the patron so that support can be provided as quickly as possible to the school,” a spokesperson said.

“The Financial Support Services Unit (FSSU) can offer support and advice to school boards of management in relation to school accounts and funding generally.”