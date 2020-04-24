This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'We've been hounded with calls': Dublin pub offers 'dial-a-pint' service during coronavirus lockdown

The idea for the service emerged as staff said goodbye to their customers in March.

By Press Association Friday 24 Apr 2020, 10:08 PM
1 hour ago 26,807 Views 40 Comments
Richard Grainger said the idea has been popular with people near his Dublin pub
Image: PA Images
Richard Grainger said the idea has been popular with people near his Dublin pub
Richard Grainger said the idea has been popular with people near his Dublin pub
Image: PA Images

A DUBLIN PUBLICAN is helping his customers get through the coronavirus lockdown by delivering freshly poured pints and cocktails to their door.

Richard Grainger, who owns family-run Graingers Hanlons Corner, is delivering customers’ favourite tipples to their homes.

Grainger, who was forced to shut the doors to his pub a few days before St Patrick’s Day, said he has been inundated with orders for the dial-a-pint service.

The idea for the doorstep service emerged as staff said goodbye to their customers in March.

He said: “They all said they were going to miss their pints and some asked me if I could bring a pint over to them. I started bringing a few pints to them and then it snowballed from there.

“The customers ring the off licence and give their address and phone number and how many pints they want. The pints go into a container and we put tops on them so they are sealed, then we put them into the back of the jeep and bring it to their house.

“We don’t go very far, we only go around the 2km radius. We’ve been hounded with calls but we want to keep it limited. We like to keep it small.”

The service runs from 10am until 10pm all week.

Grainger has received orders from people living in America, Australia, Dubai and Turkey who have family living near the pub and want to send a beverage to their home.

He said: “Times are hard so when people get the drink they really appreciate it. We also do a food service and on a Sunday people order a roast beef and a pint.

“We look after people who are cocooning and can’t get out of their house. Some of them have been drinking from the age of 17 and are used to having a pint every day so we look after them.

“We deliver everything from pints, spirits, wine, cans and cocktails. It’s very full on. Some people order a pint of Guinness and a bottle of Jameson because they can’t get out and we bring it to them.

“It’s nice for us to be able to get that for them. The people who are cocooning love it and really appreciate seeing us coming. We haven’t had any bad comment about it.”

