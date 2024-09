DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL is rolling out new tweaks to the capital’s traffic lights aiming to deliver a message to drivers on when to give cyclists priority.

Traffic lights in the city will now have flashing amber arrows to remind left-turning vehicles they must allow cyclists to take a turn first.

The council’s aim is for motorists to remember that cyclists “have priority over turning vehicles when travelling straight through any junction” in Dublin.

Making the announcement on social media today, the local authority said it will help result “in a safer, more pleasant experience for all road users”.

Dublin City Council is pleased to roll out Flashing Amber Arrows for left-turning vehicles on our Active Travel Network. How does it work? Cyclists have priority over turning vehicles when travelling straight through any junction.



Before making a turn, a driver must:



— Dublin City Council (@DubCityCouncil) September 9, 2024

The lights remind drivers that before making a turn, they must yield to approaching cyclists, allowing them time to clear the junction.

After the cyclist has cleared the junction, the driver is then able to make their turn.

You can find out more about the plan and other parts of the Dublin Active Travel Network here.