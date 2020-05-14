This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 14 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dubliners asked to submit items of their Covid-19 lockdown lives to be archived

Dublin City Library wants to hear from people who find themselves in “extraordinary and often difficult” circumstances:

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 14 May 2020, 12:02 PM
48 minutes ago 2,758 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5098750
Image: PA
Image: PA

DUBLINERS ARE BEING asked to send in materials related to their Covid-19 lockdown life in order for it to be archived.

Dublin City Library and Archive is issuing a call to people all over the city to submit materials to a new archive entitled the ‘Covid-19 Lockdown Collection’.

It said that the pandemic and restrictions “represent an historic moment in the life of the city”.

“The creation of this archive will ensure that a true picture of how the people of Dublin fared during this time is preserved for future generations.”

coronavirus-fri-may-8-2020 Artwork by children of Gardaí on the wall in Finglas Garda Station. Source: PA

Dublin library advises that the type of materials sought includes:

  • Letters or emails from frontline staff, businesses, and the general public telling of their experiences, heart-warming stories, and frustrations;
  • Photographs showing the impact of the lockdown on work, life and locality;
  • Signs or artwork placed in windows, eg, thanking frontline staff;
  • Accounts of a typical day under lockdown;
  • Accounts of the virus and hospital stays from those who have contracted Covid19;
  • Postcards with Covid-19 thoughts or worries;
  • Stories of the everyday heroes who are doing good deeds to ease the burdens of others;
  • Stories from non-Irish nationals about their experiences in Dublin during the lockdown;
  • Accounts from homeless people and those living in emergency accommodation;
  • Any other unique, contemporaneous records which tell the story of the Covid-19 pandemic in our city.

Those interested in contributing to the archive can do so via post or email:

  • Address: Dublin City Library and Archive, 138-144 Pearse Street, Dublin 2, D02 HE37
  • Email: cityarchives@dublincity.ie

flower-moon The final supermoon of the year rises over Poolbeg Lighthouse in Dublin Bay. Source: PA

City Librarian Mairéad Owens said that the city “is a community of different experiences at this time”.

Older people and people with underlying health conditions are being encouraged to ‘cocoon’, and may be feeling lonely and isolated.
People working in shops, garages, pharmacies, and other essential businesses are continuing to work, almost as normal, but at an increased personal risk.
Doctors, nurses and care workers are doing their best in unprecedented circumstances. We want to capture ‘history in the making’ in our capital city and create an historic archive that will reflect all of their experiences.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

coronavirus-thu-apr-30-2020 Carmel McMahon, from Finglas, receives her 'Meals on Wheels' from Garda Louise O'Sullivan (right) and probationer Garda Anna Szczepan. Source: PA

The Library is also interested in hearing from people who find themselves in extraordinary and often difficult circumstances:

Suddenly out of work, or working in different ways; juggling home-schooling their children and working from home; living in emergency accommodation or in accommodation that does not meet their needs at this time; and those who have contracted the virus – their experience of being ill, and if applicable, of being in hospital.

Owens said: “In gathering material relating to a broad cross section of Dublin society at this time, we will ensure that our archive is a rich tapestry and record of how our city and its people fared during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie