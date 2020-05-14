Dubliners asked to submit items of their Covid-19 lockdown lives to be archived

DUBLINERS ARE BEING asked to send in materials related to their Covid-19 lockdown life in order for it to be archived.

Dublin City Library and Archive is issuing a call to people all over the city to submit materials to a new archive entitled the ‘Covid-19 Lockdown Collection’.

It said that the pandemic and restrictions “represent an historic moment in the life of the city”.

“The creation of this archive will ensure that a true picture of how the people of Dublin fared during this time is preserved for future generations.”



Dublin library advises that the type of materials sought includes:

Letters or emails from frontline staff, businesses, and the general public telling of their experiences, heart-warming stories, and frustrations;

Photographs showing the impact of the lockdown on work, life and locality;

Signs or artwork placed in windows, eg, thanking frontline staff;

Accounts of a typical day under lockdown;

Accounts of the virus and hospital stays from those who have contracted Covid19;

Postcards with Covid-19 thoughts or worries;

Stories of the everyday heroes who are doing good deeds to ease the burdens of others;

Stories from non-Irish nationals about their experiences in Dublin during the lockdown;

Accounts from homeless people and those living in emergency accommodation;

Any other unique, contemporaneous records which tell the story of the Covid-19 pandemic in our city.

Those interested in contributing to the archive can do so via post or email:

Address: Dublin City Library and Archive, 138-144 Pearse Street, Dublin 2, D02 HE37

Dublin City Library and Archive, 138-144 Pearse Street, Dublin 2, D02 HE37 Email: cityarchives@dublincity.ie



City Librarian Mairéad Owens said that the city “is a community of different experiences at this time”.

Older people and people with underlying health conditions are being encouraged to ‘cocoon’, and may be feeling lonely and isolated.

People working in shops, garages, pharmacies, and other essential businesses are continuing to work, almost as normal, but at an increased personal risk.

Doctors, nurses and care workers are doing their best in unprecedented circumstances. We want to capture ‘history in the making’ in our capital city and create an historic archive that will reflect all of their experiences.



The Library is also interested in hearing from people who find themselves in extraordinary and often difficult circumstances:

Suddenly out of work, or working in different ways; juggling home-schooling their children and working from home; living in emergency accommodation or in accommodation that does not meet their needs at this time; and those who have contracted the virus – their experience of being ill, and if applicable, of being in hospital.

Owens said: “In gathering material relating to a broad cross section of Dublin society at this time, we will ensure that our archive is a rich tapestry and record of how our city and its people fared during the Covid-19 pandemic.”