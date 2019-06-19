This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Teen accused of murdering Japanese man in Dundalk in 2018 will face trial later this year

Mohamed Morei was found fit to plead by a judge at the Central Criminal Court.

By Eoin Reynolds Wednesday 19 Jun 2019, 3:26 PM
File photo. Criminal Courts of Justice
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

A 19-YEAR-OLD accused of murdering a Japanese man will face trial later this year after being found fit to plead by a judge at the Central Criminal Court.

Mohamed Morei, 19, has been in custody at the Central Mental Hospital since early 2018.

Sean Gillane SC for the Director of Public Prosecutions told Mr Justice Alex Owens today that doctors have noted progress in his condition and said that he is now able to understand the nature of the charge against him, the evidence and the procedure relating to his plea.

He said that special arrangements have been suggested by psychiatrists for his trial to take account of his condition, which Gillane said is continuing to improve. The defendant attended the hearing with the help of an Arabic interpreter.

Morei was charged on 4 January last year with the murder of 24-year-old Yosuke Sasaki on 3 January 2018 at Long Avenue, in Dundalk, Co Louth. He was subsequently unable to attend court hearings due to his condition.

Today Justice Owens made an order under Section 4 of the Criminal Law Insanity Act 2006, sending him forward for trial. His trial is due to begin on 9 December this year.

In addition to murder, Mr Morei is charged faces five other offences – assault causing harm to two named men at the Inner Relief Road and on Quay Street, in Dundalk on 3 January, criminal damage to a car rear window at the Long Avenue on the same date and trespass with intent to cause criminal damage at a property.

The final charge was for obstruction of gardaí at Dundalk station.

Eoin Reynolds

