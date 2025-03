Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

DUNNES STORES HAS issued a recall notice for 1,500 junior sock packs after it was revealed that a baby required an emergency operation due to a critical product design flaw.

The supermarket chain was alerted by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) of a complaint from a customer who alleged that a loose thread from one of the five-pair pink marl baby socks wrapped tightly around the baby’s toe, causing swelling.

The swelling became so bad that surgery was required to remove it the offending thread.

As a result, Dunnes Stores has recalled the 1,564 five-pair baby sock packs immediately. The notice applies to consumers who purchased the socks prior to their removal from stores last December.

Gráinne Griffin from the CCPC said: “There are 1,564 five-pair packs of pink marl baby socks being recalled by Dunnes today, following a call to our helpline.”

She added: “Dunnes Stores has engaged constructively with us and have recalled these baby socks. If you think you have a pack of these socks, please stop using them.”

Customers who are in possession of the implicated product are urged to stop use now, and to dispose of them. Alternatively, they can contact Dunnes for a full refund.

The product code is 07913 with barcode: 5099015690097.

Consumers with similar safety concerns can contact the CCPC helpline on 01 402 5555 or email ask@ccpc.ie.