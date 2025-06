THE FOOD SAFETY Authority of Ireland has warned customers that a batch of Dunnes Stores’ ‘Luxury Apple Pie’ is being recalled due to a mispacking issue.

Some packs of the product have been mispacked with the company’s ‘Luxury Pear and Almond Pie’, posing a serious risk to consumers who may have an allergy or intolerance of almonds.

The implicated product. FSAI FSAI

The almonds are not declared on the product’s label.

Customers should not eat the implicated batch, the FSAI has warned.

The batch code of the affected batch is 242, with a best before date of 16/06/2025. The product originates in Ireland.