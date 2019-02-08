Dunnes Stores recalls batch of salmon due to incorrect use-by date

DUNNES STORES IS recalling a batch of its poached side of salmon due to being incorrectly labelled with two different use-by dates.

It’s recalling the batches with the use-by date:

19/02/19

This is due to the batch being labelled with two different use-by dates.

The batch has the incorrect use-by date of 19/02/19 on the front of packs and the correct use-by date of 19/01/2019 on the back of the packs.

The FSAI has said this batch should not be consumed after 19 January 2019.

The affected products can be returned to Dunnes Stores.

The FSAI announced the recalls on its website this afternoon.