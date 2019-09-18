This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 18 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Arlene Foster suggests she is open to special arrangements for North as part of Brexit deal

The DUP leader made the suggestion to journalists in Dublin this evening.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 18 Sep 2019, 10:20 PM
37 minutes ago 4,706 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4815054
DUP leader Arlene Foster (file photo)
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
DUP leader Arlene Foster (file photo)
DUP leader Arlene Foster (file photo)
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

DUP LEADER ARLENE Foster has indicated for the first time that she may be open to a Brexit solution that would involve special arrangements for the North.

Speaking to journalists in Dublin this evening, Foster suggested that a new Brexit deal in which the North was treated differently to the rest of the UK could be palatable to her party.

According to The Irish Times, Foster said she “hoped” solutions specific to the North would be possible if they did not affect the constitutional position of the region.

“I think what we want to see is a recognition that we are on an island, we do recognise the unique history and geography, but we also have to recognise that we are in the United Kingdom,” she is reported to have said.

The DUP leader was speaking ahead of an address to the Dublin Chamber of Commerce in central Dublin.

During her speech, Foster said she recognised that many in Ireland were shocked at the outcome of the 2016 Brexit referendum, and that they feared for the future about what a new relationship with the UK would entail.

But she added:

I respect the fact that Ireland has sought to bring about solutions which would keep the UK in the closest possible future relationship with the European Union but equally Ireland has to recognise that the referendum result has to be upheld and that ultimately it is for the Government of the United Kingdom to determine whether future arrangements are compatible with the referendum result.

Nevertheless, she said that a no-deal Brexit was not the preferred outcome, and that her party wanted to see an agreement reached which worked for Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the other EU member states.

She described the backstop as “anti-democratic” and “unconstitutional”, reiterating that it was her party’s position that it should be removed from the UK’s withdrawal agreement.

“We are clear that the United Kingdom, including Northern Ireland, must leave the EU customs union and the single market,” she said.

“Both the UK-wide and the Northern Ireland specific backstop were designed so that Northern Ireland would remain as part of the EU customs code.

“The concept that there could ever be customs duties falling due within the internal market of the United Kingdom following departure from the European Union is one we could never support.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie