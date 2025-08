DUP MINISTER GORDON Lyons, whose department oversees public libraries, has said that a recent drag queen storytelling event in a Belfast library “should not have taken place”.

He claimed that the event “compromised the perception of our public libraries as a welcoming and inclusive space for all”.

The event was held on Friday in the Holywood Arches Library in east Belfast and was organised by the regeneration charity EastSide Partnership.

The event was part of its Eastside Arts Festival and featured two drag queens, one of whom provided sign language interpretation.

“Drag Queen Story Time champions individuality and inclusivity amongst its young audiences, featuring singalongs and dancing, this event is suitable for all ages and families,” said a billing for the event.

However, a number of protesters gathered outside the public library and the storytelling had to be cancelled early as a result.

In a video circulated on social media, the two drag performers can be seen being escorted from the library by PSNI officers and taken away in a police vehicle.

One of the drag performers noted that they were reading “Dear Zoo”, which is a pop-up animal book for toddlers.

They said that the protestors “would have been welcome” at the event and said they would “happily” meet the protestors.

A PSNI spokesperson said that officers “attended a report of a small demonstration and engaged with those present”.

“Two people were escorted from the building to further ensure that there would be no breach of the peace,” said the spokesperson.

They added that “at this stage, no offences were determined to have taken place”.

Lyons said the event did not fall within Libraries NI’s policy and that it was “not appropriate for children”.

“I understand that Libraries NI was not the organiser and that it was a venue booking made by Eastside Arts Festival,” said Lyons.

“This event should not have taken place and it has compromised the perception of our public libraries as a welcoming and inclusive space for all as set out in the Libraries NI policy.”

Lyons also said he has “directed my officials to liaise with Libraries NI to ensure that policy is faithfully implemented”.

Eastside Partnership has said that its annual Arts Festival has developed over the past 14 years into a programme which is “inclusive, diverse and reflective of the interests and feedback from those who attend our events”.

It said that the “Drag Queen Storytime with BSL Interpretation” is one of its “longest-running events and returns every year based on the positive feedback from those who attend and engage with the event”.

“Over the years we have worked alongside the artists involved to ensure we provide a safe, welcoming and accessible environment for families to listen to age-appropriate stories.”

A spokesperson said that it has been “made aware of an incident outside of the event venue” on Friday.

“To ensure safety and to minimise disruption we worked with local authorities to manage a safe exit for our attending families, staff and artists,” said Eastside Partnership.

The statement added: “EastSide Arts Festival is committed to continue to develop a diverse, inclusive, safe, accessible and welcoming festival programme that celebrates and reflects all aspects of the community.”

-With additional reporting from Press Association