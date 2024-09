DUTCH TRANSPORT AUTHORITIES have seized thousands of illegal electric “fatbikes” imported from China, as the bicycle-loving country grapples with a new craze that has even prompted heated debate in parliament.

A shipment of some 16,500 illegal fatbikes – named for their broad tyres and chunky frames that resemble a low-slung motorcycle – was halted in Rotterdam, while another 1,000 were seized at a Dutch distribution centre.

Electric bicycles are limited to 25 kilometres per hour in Europe and the Dutch Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate said the seized fatbikes “could be manipulated to go faster” than the legal limit.

They also had powerful batteries and other technical specifications of mopeds, it added.

Fatbike numbers have exploded in the Netherlands since it became mandatory in January 2023 for motorised scooter riders to wear a helmet.

The move saw many switch to fatbikes, for which a helmet is not required.

But the fatbike fad – they are especially popular among teenagers — has triggered a myriad of complaints and prompted a call for new legislation aimed at restricting their use.

Apart from the humming noise made by the large tyres on the road, authorities are also concerned at the ease in bypassing software that restricts their speed to the legal limit.

The popularity of fatbikes has also spawned the import of bikes which do not have speed limiters, the batteries more powerful than allowed, and throttles that make them more like motorcycles.

The issue even lead to heated debate between the new Dutch government and lawmakers on Wednesday.

Lawmakers are calling for the introduction of a minimum age restriction of 14 years for using fatbikes and making wearing helmets compulsory.

They also want a new legal definition specifically targeting fatbikes as opposed to other electrical bicycles.

But Infrastructure Minister Barry Madlener argued against the distinction, saying fatbike “manufacturers will simply adjust to the new rules.”

A vote on the matter is expected within the next two weeks.

The rocketing popularity of fatbikes has also resulted in a rapid rise in trips to the emergency room, Dutch safety organisation Veiligheid.nl said.

Last year 59 serious incidents were reported. There were already 33 incidents reported in the first four months this year, the organisation said.

Environmental research agency Cyclomedia said in a recent survey almost half of Amsterdam residents felt at risk in traffic, with “new urban transport” such as fatbikes often blamed for unsafe situations.