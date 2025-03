A MAN HAS been arrested following the seizure of over €10 million worth of cocaine, found by gardaí after a lorry was stopped on the M9 in Co Kilkenny yesterday.

The discovery was the result of one of a number of searches as part of investigations into organised crime by gardaí from the National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau.

Shortly after 10am yesterday, gardaí intercepted a heavy-goods vehicle and found 152 kilograms of cocaine – valued at an estimated €10.6 million – in a “sophisticated” concealment.

A man, aged in his 60s, has been arrested under Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006 in relation to facilitating and enhancing drug distribution activities for an organised crime group.

Advertisement

He remains in custody in the eastern region of the country, where he can be questioned for up to a week.

The substances found are still subject to forensic analysis. Two business properties and a home in Co Waterford were also searched as part of yesterday’s operation.

Officers from the customs service and the stolen motor vehicle unit assisted in the operation, as well as, garda dogs.

Assistant Commissioner Angela Willis, who is in charge of Organised & Serious Crime, said the seizure was an example of detectives’ commitment to erase drugs from the streets and target organised crime.

“I thank the public for their support and encourage everybody to play their part. Report suspicious activity in confidence to the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111,” she said.