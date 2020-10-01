#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Thursday 1 October 2020
Advertisement

Eamon Ryan defends decision not to inform Cabinet about Leaving Cert error

The controversy was described as a “shambles” in the Dáil today.

By Christina Finn Thursday 1 Oct 2020, 1:42 PM
19 minutes ago 3,198 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5219961
Had sketchy information been released to the public before yesterday, it would not have benefited, says Ryan.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Had sketchy information been released to the public before yesterday, it would not have benefited, says Ryan.
Had sketchy information been released to the public before yesterday, it would not have benefited, says Ryan.
Image: RollingNews.ie

EAMON RYAN HAS defended not informing Cabinet ministers about the Leaving Cert errors detected when they met on Tuesday, despite being fully briefed on the issues the night before. 

Cabinet comes to discuss matters “when there is decision to be made”, he said, stating that it was important to get all the facts and figures correct. 

It emerged yesterday that bout 7,200 Leaving Cert grades have been affected by the errors in the Leaving Cert calculated grades system.

Education Minister Norma Foley made the announcement after it was revealed by Taoiseach Micheál Martin earlier today that two errors were identified in the system, one identified by private company Polymetrica and the second by Department of Education officials.

Speaking in the Dáil today, Sinn Féin’s education spokesperson Donnacha O’Laoghaire said Foley knew of the error but said nothing at Cabinet or as students accepted offers on Tuesday.

Ryan confirmed that he was only fully briefed as to what the error was on Monday evening.

Party leaders, including Leo Varadkar, were told some issue or problem had arisen with the Leaving Cert on Friday, but no further details were given at the time.

The full details of the error were not disclosed until the leaders meeting on Monday.

Related Reads

01.10.20 Some students affected by Leaving Cert grade errors may have to defer college course, Foley says
01.10.20 'There are penalties, absolutely': Minister says there are sanctions associated with Polymetrika calculated grade contract

Ryan said that on Friday party leaders were only given an “initial sense” of where the difficulty might be.

“I was fully informed or fully briefed then on the Monday in advance for leaders meeting,” he said

Had the information been released to the public sooner than yesterday, Ryan said the consequences would be that thousands of students would be left in “real anguish and uncertainty”.

O’ Laoghaire said not only had Leaving Certificate students been kept in the dark, but that it appeared that Cabinet ministers had also been kept in the dark.

“This is not academic, this affects the lives and futures of students,” he told the Dail.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He described the issue as a “shambles” and that what was needed now was an “absolute guarantee” that every student who missed out on a college course would now be offered a place.

Ryan said he spoke to Higher Education Minister Simon Harris extensively about the issues of concern this morning. Last night, Harris estimated around 1,000 additional college spaces will have to be found.

He defended the company the department hired to develop the code, stating the person is “eminently qualified as a person who worked previously with Statistics Canada, Canadian statistics body, but also had specific expertise with regards to the Irish academic system because it worked they’d done here in assessing our Pisa results (OECD’s Programme for International Student Assessment)”.

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie