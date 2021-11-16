Earthquake in Scotland felt in Northern Ireland overnight

An earthquake was felt in parts of Northern Ireland overnight.

The 3.1 magnitude tremor was recorded in western Scotland at 2am, with over 20 people logging details with the United States Geological Survey group (USGS).

They included Ballycastle in Co Antrim, a town at the northeastern tip of the island, and the Isle of Man.

The USGS said it happened 10km below the Earth’s surface and was reported in the town of Lochgilphead, around 140km from Glasgow.

Usually a quake measuring above 2.5 on the Richter Scale can be felt although it may only cause minor damage, if any.

It’s not the first time earthquakes have been felt in Ulster, as members of the public in Donegal and Antrim have reported tremors in in recent years.