One side of Dublin's East Link Bridge is stuck

Source: DCC

THE EAST LINK Bridge is stuck in an upright position which is leading to traffic delays, authorities have said.

Traffic cannot pass over Tom Clarke Bridge from either side due to the bridge being stuck, and diversions are in place.

AA Roadwatch say that traffic is heavy on the Sean Moore Road from the Beach Road junction northbound, and East Wall Road; North Wall Quay is also slow coming up to the bridge.

Dash cam footage has shown that the bridge has been lowered at least slightly in the last few minutes.

The delays were having a “knock-on effect” on Dublin Port Tunnel Southbound, which drivers are being asked to avoid if possible.