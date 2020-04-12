This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 12 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'A thoughtful gesture': Patients in self-isolation facility receive Easter eggs from HSE

Patients also received sweets and magazines to mark the Easter weekend.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 12 Apr 2020, 1:24 PM
13 minutes ago 1,898 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5073023

shutterstock_257824747 File photo

PATIENTS IN THE Covid-19 self-isolation facility at Citywest Hotel and convention centre in Dublin have received Easter eggs from the HSE.

Patients also received sweets and magazines to mark the Easter weekend.

Brian, a patient at the centre, said he and others are grateful for the “thoughtful” gesture.

He said the gifts provided “a nice change from the usual clinical or practical interactions we have while confined to the room”.

IMG_20200411_105733 An Easter egg given to a patient at the Citywest facility. Source: Brian

IMG_20200411_105658 Gifts given to a patient at the Citywest facility to mark Easter. Source: Brian

Brian told TheJournal.ie he appreciated staff making the effort at a time when they are “so overwhelmed with all their caring duties”.

“It’s a positive story for the HSE, they are humane despite the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Brian is unable to self-isolate at home because a family member is undergoing chemotherapy.

People who can’t self-isolate at home

The Citywest centre was set up to ease pressure on hospitals in Dublin and surrounding areas, receiving its first patients earlier this month.

The step-down care facility in the convention centre has 450 beds for people who have tested positive for Covid-19. There are a further 1,000 beds in the hotel for people who need to self-isolate but can’t do so at home.

Brian said his symptoms include a fever, high temperature and sore throat but he is feeling “okay overall”. He said patients at the centre have access to nursing services 24/7 and are checked on at least daily.

In some other good news, Donal Bradley (65) received a warm welcome when he returned home to Buncrana in Co Donegal after spending almost two weeks in ICU and a week on a ventilator after testing positive for Covid-19.

Greg Hughes, Head of News at Highland Radio, yesterday shared the below video of family members and neighbours welcoming Bradley home.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie