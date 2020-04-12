'A thoughtful gesture': Patients in self-isolation facility receive Easter eggs from HSE

File photo

PATIENTS IN THE Covid-19 self-isolation facility at Citywest Hotel and convention centre in Dublin have received Easter eggs from the HSE.

Patients also received sweets and magazines to mark the Easter weekend.

Brian, a patient at the centre, said he and others are grateful for the “thoughtful” gesture.

He said the gifts provided “a nice change from the usual clinical or practical interactions we have while confined to the room”.

An Easter egg given to a patient at the Citywest facility. Source: Brian

Gifts given to a patient at the Citywest facility to mark Easter. Source: Brian

Brian told TheJournal.ie he appreciated staff making the effort at a time when they are “so overwhelmed with all their caring duties”.

“It’s a positive story for the HSE, they are humane despite the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Brian is unable to self-isolate at home because a family member is undergoing chemotherapy.

People who can’t self-isolate at home

The Citywest centre was set up to ease pressure on hospitals in Dublin and surrounding areas, receiving its first patients earlier this month.

The step-down care facility in the convention centre has 450 beds for people who have tested positive for Covid-19. There are a further 1,000 beds in the hotel for people who need to self-isolate but can’t do so at home.

Brian said his symptoms include a fever, high temperature and sore throat but he is feeling “okay overall”. He said patients at the centre have access to nursing services 24/7 and are checked on at least daily.

In some other good news, Donal Bradley (65) received a warm welcome when he returned home to Buncrana in Co Donegal after spending almost two weeks in ICU and a week on a ventilator after testing positive for Covid-19.

Greg Hughes, Head of News at Highland Radio, yesterday shared the below video of family members and neighbours welcoming Bradley home.