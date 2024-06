THE EUROPEAN CENTRAL Bank has announced the first cut to interest rates since 2019, reducing its key deposit rate by a quarter of a percent from 4% to 3.75%.

The interest rate on the ECB’s main refinancing operations will fall from 4.5% to 4.25%.

The cut had been signalled ahead of today’s announcement by the ECB’s Chief Economist, former governor of the Irish Central Bank Phillip Lane, as well as by the bank’s President Christine Lagarde.

“It has been reasonable for us in the last few weeks to basically signal that barring major surprises, many people on the Governing Council, including myself … have indicated there may be enough in the data to say we can remove the top layer of restrictiveness,” Lane said ahead of the cut announcement.

The rate change will kick in on 12 June.

After ten rate hikes in a row since 2022, some mortgage customers can expect savings following today’s announced reduction.

Daragh Cassidy, head of communications at Bonkers.ie told The Journal that several mortgage lenders have already cut their fixed rates over the past few weeks in advance of the expected cut.

“Tracker customers, who bore the brunt of the ECB rate hikes, will see their rates fall automatically. Someone with €200,000 remaining on their mortgage over 10 or 15 years will see their repayments fall by around €25 a month,” he said.

Those on variable rates may have to wait a bit longer to see any reductions though, Cassidy explained.

“The main banks only passed on a fraction of the ECB rate hikes to their variable-rate customers in the first place (mind you, variable rates in Ireland were very high to begin with). So, there may not be much movement from the banks here, at least initially.”