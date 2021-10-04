Gardaí 'concerned for well being' of 11-year-old missing from Drogheda

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of an 11-year-old boy who has been missing since this morning.

Eddie Rogers was last seen this morning at approximately 10am on Upper Magdalene Street, Drogheda, Louth.

He is described as being 4 foot 11 inches in height with a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes. He also has a scar on his right cheek.

When last seen, he was wearing grey trousers, a black puffer jacket and a black baseball cap. He was also carrying a dark coloured school bag.

Gardaí and Eddie’s family say they are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on (041) 9874200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.