#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Monday 4 October 2021
Advertisement

Gardaí 'concerned for well being' of 11-year-old missing from Drogheda

Eddie Rogers was last seen this morning at 10am.

By Adam Daly Monday 4 Oct 2021, 7:50 PM
33 minutes ago 3,196 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5565281
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of an 11-year-old boy who has been missing since this morning.

Eddie Rogers was last seen this morning at approximately 10am on Upper Magdalene Street, Drogheda, Louth.

He is described as being 4 foot 11 inches in height with a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes. He also has a scar on his right cheek.

When last seen, he was wearing grey trousers, a black puffer jacket and a black baseball cap. He was also carrying a dark coloured school bag.

Gardaí and Eddie’s family say they are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on (041) 9874200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie