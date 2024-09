THE MINISTER OF Education has said that the level of abuse in schools run by religious orders revealed by a scoping inquiry report is “truly shocking” and that a Commission of Investigation is to be established.

The findings of a scoping inquiry has revealed almost 2,400 allegations of sexual abuse of children in schools run by religious orders.

There were 844 alleged abusers in schools run by 42 religious orders across the country, with allegations stretching across a total number of 308 schools.

Speaking to reporters this afternoon after the release of the report, Minister for Education Norma Foley said the extent of the abuse is “truly shocking”.

“The level of abuse is shocking. It is truly shocking. And so is the number of alleged abusers,” Foley said.

“This is the first time – and we shouldn’t underestimate this – this is the first time that the scale of sexual abuse allegations in schools run by religious orders has been disclosed based on information provided by religious orders and survivors. It covers schools all across the country,” she said.

“These abusers betrayed trust, they betrayed innocence, they betrayed the beauty and joy that should be at the centre of childhood.”

Education Minister Norma Foley has confirmed that a Commission of Investigation will be held into the 'truly shocking' levels of abuse at schools in Ireland pic.twitter.com/uSHopEbU1T — Órla Ryan (@orlaryan) September 3, 2024

Foley said a statutory inquiry with the necessary powers is required and that a high-level group will work on the terms of reference for a Commission of Investigation starting immediately.

Becoming emotional, the minister thanked survivors who had come forward for their courage, naming in particular Mark Ryan, who passed away last year, and his brother David Ryan who publicly came forward about their experience of abuse and campaigned for justice.

Additional reporting by Órla Ryan