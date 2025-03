AN EIGHT ARREST has been made in connection with the fatal stabbing of asylum seeker Quham Babatunde in Dublin city centre last month.

The man, aged in his 20s, was arrested this morning. He is currently detained under Section 4 of Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda Station in Dublin.

Quham Babtunde was a 34-year-old asylum seeker from Nigeria. He was found unresponsive by gardaí at 3am at South Anne Street/Duke Lane, Dublin 2 on 15 February.

He was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel and transferred to hospital, where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

He had been living in Ballyogan accommodation centre in south Dublin while his application for international protection was being processed.

Seven men have already been charged in connection with his death. Investigations remain ongoing.