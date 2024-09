EIGHT GARDAÍ WILL be honoured with the special Scott medals for bravery today at a ceremony in Dublin.

The Scott Medal is the highest award that can be bestowed by the Commissioner of An Garda Síochána and is awarded for ‘most exceptional bravery and heroism involving the risk of life in the execution of duty’.

At Walter Scott House in Dublin 8 today, two gold medals, one silver medal and five bronze medals will be given out.

The medals have been funded by Colonel Walter Scott since 1924.

Advertisement

Gold medals are to be awarded to Superintendent John Curtin who was killed by paramilitaries in Tipperary in 1930 and Detective Sergeant Denis O’Brien who was killed by the IRA in Dublin in 1942.

Garda Timothy McSweeney will be awarded a silver medal. He suffered multiple stab wounds when he was left without backup while responding to a domestic violence incident in Douglas, Cork. Despite his injuries, Garda McSweeney continued to struggle with the man for some time until he managed to get him onto the ground, drew his baton and restrained him.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee will be in attendance at today’s ceremony, while Garda Commissioner Drew Harris will hand out the awards.

Garda Morgan Lahiffe will receive a bronze medal posthumously for his part in apprehending armed men during a raid of supermarket in a supermarket in Togher, Cork in 1971.

Garda Niamh Connaughton and Garda Warren Farrell will receive medals for their bravery in tackling armed men who had raided an Off License in Dublin in 2013. Garda Connaughton was violently assaulted when attempting to apprehend a man but with the help of Garda Farrell they managed to restrain him.

Gardaí from the Underwater Unit will also receive bronze medals. Garda Joseph Finnegan and Garda Kieran Flynn were part of a search and rescue mission that saved the lives of three people who got stuck in a seacave near Lady’s Bay, Belderrig, Co Mayo. They also recovered the bodies of two others. The operation required a high level of seamanship and bravery.