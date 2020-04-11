This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 14 °C Saturday 11 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man (30s) found 'hiding in attic' arrested in relation to eight incidents of theft and burglary in Limerick

The man evaded gardaí responding to a call out by jumping over a number of back garden walls.

By Conor McCrave Saturday 11 Apr 2020, 12:40 PM
31 minutes ago 5,450 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5072504
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

A MAN IN his 30s has been arrested in Limerick in relation to eight thefts and burglaries over the past five months. 

Shortly after 5.30am yesterday, gardaí at the Henry Street station received a call about a possible burglary in progress at a house on Quilan Street. Gardaí attended and spotted a man on a roof at the rear of the house.

The man then evaded Gardaí by jumping over a number of back garden walls. The area was cordoned off and a search was carried out by uniform gardaí, detectives, the Armed Support Unit and assisted by the local Fire Brigade.

Door-to-door enquiries were carried out and a short time later the man was found hiding in the attic of a nearby house.

He was arrested and brought to Henry Street Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. 

A search warrant was executed by Gardaí at a house in Limerick later that afternoon. During the search Gardaí seized electronic goods that were believed to have been stolen during the course of burglaries. 

The man has since been charged in relation to five burglaries that occurred over the past week and three theft-from-shop incidents that occurred since December, 2019.

He is due to appear before a special sitting of Limerick District Court today.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie