RESCUERS IN GAZA said eight people were killed and several more wounded in Israeli air strikes across the Palestinian territory this morning.

Civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal said five people were killed in a strike on a home in Jabalia, in the north.

Two more people, including a pregnant woman, were killed in an attack targeting tents sheltering displaced people around Nuseirat in central Gaza, he added.

A strike in the main southern city of Khan Yunis also killed one person, Bassal said.

The Israeli military has stepped up its Gaza operations in recent days in what it has described as a renewed push to destroy Hamas.

Yesterday afternoon, the military said it had carried out strikes on more than 100 targets throughout Gaza over the past day.

Gaza’s health ministry said yesterday that at least 3,747 people had been killed in the territory since a ceasefire collapsed on 18 March, taking the war’s overall toll to 53,901, mostly civilians.

Hamas’s October 2023 attack on Israel that triggered the war resulted in the deaths of 1,218 people.

Militants also took 251 hostages, 57 of whom remain in Gaza including 34 the Israeli military says are dead.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army said it intercepted a missile launched from Yemen on Sunday, shortly after air raid sirens sounded in Jerusalem.

“Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile that was launched from Yemen was intercepted,” the army said in a statement.

Israel’s rescue service, the Magen David Alom, said there were no reports of injuries related to the launch.

The Israeli military reported shooting down two missiles launched from Yemen on Thursday, with the MDA reporting at least one person injured while seeking shelter from the first.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels have repeatedly fired missiles and drones at Israel since the Gaza war broke out.

The rebels, who say they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians, paused their attacks during a two-month Gaza ceasefire that ended in March, but resumed them after Israel restarted its campaign in coastal territory.

The Houthis recently warned they would impose a “naval blockade” on the Israeli port of Haifa after the country’s military intensified its offensive in Gaza.

