AN EIGHTH MAN has been charged in connection with the alleged false imprisonment of a women at an apartment in Dublin.

The woman, in her 30s, was allegedly falsely imprisoned and violently attacked in the property in Bolton Street on Thursday evening.

Eight men, including a teenager, were then arrested under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Garda stations in the Dublin region.

Yesterday, seven of the men, including the teenager, were charged and appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice.

This morning, an eighth man was charged, and he is due to appear before Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow morning.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.