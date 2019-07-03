This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Eir 'surprised' that claim it could complete broadband plan for €1bn was seen as an offer to the Government

The company’s CEO made the comments at an Oireachtas committee last week.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 3 Jul 2019, 9:11 AM
43 minutes ago 5,923 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4707793
Image: Shutterstock/Valentyn Volkov
Image: Shutterstock/Valentyn Volkov

EIR CHIEF CAROLAN Lennon was “surprised” that evidence that the company could complete the National Broadband Plan (NBP) for less than €1 billion was seen by the Government as an offer, an Oireachtas Committee will hear today.

The Oireachtas Communications Committee will this afternoon consider correspondence from Lennon following her appearance before it last week, as it continues to investigate the NBP process and how to proceed with the roll-out of rural broadband.

In a letter to the committee on 28 June, Lennon said that comments she made about the cost of the project during the committee were not new, nor were they intended to disrupt the NBP.

It followed her appearance before the committee earlier last week, when she claimed that Eir could complete the roll-out of rural broadband for “under €1 billion”.

The government estimates that the plan, which aims to bring high-speed internet to over 540,000 properties in rural Ireland, will cost the taxpayer around €3 billion.

“Eir was surprised that our evidence to the CCAE Committee was considered by Government as an offer to complete the NBP or an attempt to upset the current process,” Lennon’s letter reads.

It continued:

Eir is a commercial organisation and we remain very open to discussing commercial opportunities, however from a legal perspective I must advise that these views should not be seen as a formal offer designed to replace or supersede the current NBP procurement process.
My statement and this letter represents our expert view on the issue of value for money and our consistent view, if asked, how Eir would have rolled out high-speed broadband to the Intervention Area and what it would cost.

Lennon added that the company had provided the figure as a matter of transparency when asked a specific question by the committee.

She also said that the company wanted to show that there were cheaper ways to complete the NBP if the government’s €3 billion subsidy was an issue, “based upon the public controversy of recent months”.

No business case

Eir was among the original bidders for the contract but pulled out of the process, and US-based investment firm Granahan McCourt is now the government’s preferred bidder for the contract, which has not been signed yet.

However, the plan will require the installation of around 144,000 kilometres of fibre cable on about 90,000 Eir poles around Ireland to deliver access to broadband.

Fibre cables will also have to be installed on poles owned by the company, which will be leased from Eir at a cost of around €1 billion.

The escalating cost of the government’s subsidy for the plan has been an ongoing source of controversy, and documents seen by TheJournal.ie show that the estimated cost of the plan rose by €300 million in one month last year.

Following Lennon’s comments last week, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that the company should explain its proposal, adding that he was “all ears” if the project could be completed for less than the government’s estimate.

He also told the Dáil that he had concerns about the figure proposed by Eir, and questioned whether the customers would end up paying more for the service.

Former Communications Minister Denis Naughten also questioned the €1 billion figure, and explanations as to why Eir pulled out of the tender process in the first place.

In her letter, Lennon reiterated claims she made to the committee that the company would have been unable to complete the project for €1 billion because of the procurement model used by the Department of Communications.

“While Eir could have delivered the NBP programme as specified, we were unwilling to do so because of the complex and onerous provisions that left us with no possibility to develop a business case for the project,” the letter read.

“Eir therefore reluctantly took the logical commercial decision to withdraw.”

She added that the company remained committed to supporting the plan by providing the use of its poles and ducts to allow the project to continue. 

The committee will meet at 5.30pm this evening.

With reporting from Christina Finn.

