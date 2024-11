AFTER WEEKS OF speculation, Tánaiste Micheál Martin has confirmed that the general election will be called this Friday.

Beating Taoiseach Simon Harris to the announcement, Virgin Media News has reported that the Tánaiste told the Tonight Show’s Claire Brock that it is his understanding the election will be called on Friday.

“We’re looking forward to it. You can see people out and about already in terms of campaigning, but it will be on Friday,” the Tánaiste said.

Shortly after, Taoiseach Simon Harris tweeted that he will be on RTÉ Six One News this evening to discuss the US election and our own General Election.

The election could technically have been called any time up until February, five years since the last general election.

However speculation had deepened that it would be called sooner, particularly after the government’s giveaway Budget and coupled with Sinn Féin dropping significantly in recent opinion polls.

Under the timeline for elections, anyone who is eligible to vote but is not yet on the electoral register can still register to vote, but only up until 15 days before polling day.

