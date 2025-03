THE FIVE HEADLINE acts performing at this year’s Electric Picnic in Stradbally Estate in Co Laois have been revealed.

Irish artist Hozier will headline the Friday night, as will US pop sensation Chappell Roan.

English musician Sam Fender will headline on Saturday night, as will DJ Fatboy Slim.

And on Sunday, US rock band Kings Of Leon will top the billing and make their EP debut.

Electric Picnic will take place this year from 29to 31 August and further lineup announcements will be coming soon.