Dublin: 22°C Monday 22 August 2022
Wholesale cost of electricity up 86% in past year

New figures from the CSO also showed increases in food and construction prices.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 22 Aug 2022, 3:05 PM
1 hour ago 3,607 Views 7 Comments
THE PRICE OF wholesale electricity is now 86% higher than it was a year ago, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

New figures from the CSO show there was an increase in the price of wholesale electricity in July, with prices 47% higher than the previous month. The price of electricity is now 86.3% higher than in July 2021.

Overall the Energy Products Index followed the same trend, going up by 37% since June 2022, and up 77.6% when compared to July 2021.

There have been calls for targeted measures to help low-income families bear the financial burden of rising energy bills this winter. It is expected that the Budget next month will include measures, including another €200 energy subsidy, to help address the crisis. 

A recently published study by the ESRI revealed that, based on one measure, almost a third of Irish households are in energy poverty and are paying more than 10% of their income on energy costs due to inflation.

The CSO figures today show that wholesale prices for food products, beverages and tobacco prices increased by 10.3% in the year to July 2022.

Producer prices for dairy products rose 52.9%, fish products were up 19.7%, grain milling, starches and animal feeds increased by 14.2% and producer prices for meat and meat products rose by 13.2%.

In construction, wholesale prices rose by 3.8% over the month of July and 20.6% in the year, with particularly high increases in structural steel and reinforcing metal (46.7%) and in the ‘Other timber, other’ category (109.6%).

Commenting on the release, Jillian Delaney, statistician in the CSO Prices Division, said: “Wholesale and producer prices continued to rise in most categories in July 2022. Producer prices in several food categories were significantly higher in July 2022 compared with the same month last year.”

