WIMBLEDON HAS APOLOGISED following a malfunction in its new electronic line-calling system, which was mistakenly deactivated during a match between Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Sonay Kartal.

The error became apparent when a shot from Kartal that missed the baseline was not called out. The incorrect call resulted in Pavlyuchenkova missing a 5-4 lead, which led to a replay and Kartal winning the game.

Following the incident, Pavlyuchenkova said that the reliance on electronic decision-making in tennis is causing the sport to lose its charm and become “robot-orientated”.

Wimbledon organisers have strongly defended the system despite controversy over the removal of line judges.

So, tell us: What do you think of electronic decision-making in sport?