Friday 7 August, 2020
Gardaí appeal for witnesses in Cork city centre burglary

A Cork business was burgled around 1am this morning.

By Lauren Boland Friday 7 Aug 2020, 5:29 PM
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

GARDAÍ ARE CALLING for witnesses to come forward following a burglary in Cork city in the early hours of this morning.

A group stole a large volume of electronic equipment, including laptops, watches, and headphones, from a business premises on Sarsfield Road.

The group entered the premises shortly before 1am.

No arrests have been made yet in relation to the incident.

Gardaí have attended the scene and carried out a patrol of the area, and the Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit were called in to carry out an examination of the scene.

Gardaí are asking members of the public who were in the Sarsfield Road or Spur Hill area between midnight and 1.30am on 7 August to come forward.

In particular, they have appealed to road users with camera footage to contact the gardaí.

Anyone who is offered a sale of laptop, watches, or headphones have also been asked to contact Anglesea Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line.

