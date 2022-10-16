Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Sunday 16 October 2022
Advertisement

Elon Musk: SpaceX might keep funding satellite service in Ukraine

His tone and wording also raised the possibility that the Tesla boss was just being sarcastic.

By Press Association Sunday 16 Oct 2022, 8:24 AM
34 minutes ago 1,859 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5894497
Image: PA
Image: PA

BILLIONAIRE ELON MUSK suggested in a tweet that his rocket company SpaceX may continue to fund its satellite-based Starlink internet service in Ukraine.

But his tone and wording also raised the possibility that the Tesla boss was just being sarcastic.

Mr Musk frequently tweets jokes and insults and sometimes goes on unusual tangents, such as a recent series of tweets suggesting that one of his companies has begun selling its own line of fragrances.

It is not clear if SpaceX has actually established future plans for service in Ukraine.

On Friday, senior US officials confirmed that Mr Musk had officially asked the Defence Department to take over funding for the service Starlink provides in Ukraine.

Starlink, which provides broadband internet service using more than 2,200 low-orbiting satellites, has provided crucial battlefield communications for Ukrainian military forces since early in the nation’s defence against Russia’s February invasion.

“The hell with it … even though Starlink is still losing money & other companies are getting billions of taxpayer $, we’ll just keep funding Ukraine govt for free,“ Mr Musk tweeted yesterday.

Early on Friday, Mr Musk tweeted that it was costing SpaceX 20 million dollars (£17.8m) a month to support Ukraine’s communications needs. Tesla did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The senior US officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter not yet made public, said the issue of Starlink funding has been discussed in meetings and that senior leaders are weighing the matter.

There have been no decisions.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie