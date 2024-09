THE NUMBER OF people living in emergency accommodation in August rose to 14,486.

10,067 adults and 4,419 children were in emergency accommodation last month, according to the latest figures from the Department of Housing,

In July, these figures stood at 10,028 adults and 4,401 children.

The Simon Community today noted that there has been an increase of 1,795 people in emergency accommodation since August 2023, a 14% rise in a year.

There’s been the same increase in the number of children living in emergency accommodation over the same period, with a 14% increase here equating to an additional 524 children.

Wayne Stanley, Executive Director of the Simon Communities of Ireland, said the “solutions are there but what we are missing is the investment in those solutions and the supply of homes that are required”.

He added: “In that context, the figures released today are an outrage and should be viewed in those terms.”

Referencing next week’s Budget, Stanley said: “A ‘giveaway’ or ‘election’ budget that does not have the investment to turn the corner on homelessness would be a shameful abdication of duty by Government.”