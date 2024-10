EMMANUEL MACRON HAS said he “will fight hard” for the hit Netflix show Emily in Paris to remain in the French capital, after the current season ended with the main character in Rome.

The fourth season of Emily in Paris takes events to the Italian capital where the show’s star, played by Lily Collins, seeks to break new ground both personally and professionally.

The show has been renewed for a fifth season and its creator Darren Star said Emily definitely isn’t done with Rome.

“We’re excited to return for a fifth to continue Emily’s adventures in Rome and Paris!” said Star.

“Emily’s going to have a presence in Rome,” he added.

“It doesn’t mean she’s not going to be in Paris, but she’s going to have a presence in Rome.”

In an interview with US magazine Variety, Macron said the show is “good for the image of France and the attractiveness of the country”.

When asked about the show’s move to Rome, Macron said “Emily in Paris in Rome doesn’t make any sense”.

“We will fight hard and ask them to remain in Paris.”

Rome’s Mayor Roberto Gualtieri joked that “Emily is doing very well in Rome”.

Advertisement

“Besides, the heart wants what it wants: let’s let her choose,” he added in a post on X.

Macron’s wife Brigitte has a cameo appearance in the show’s fourth season, in which, during a chance meeting in a restaurant, she says she follows Emily on Instagram.

“I was super proud, and she was very happy to do it,” the president said about his wife’s appearance on the show.

Was he asked to appear on the show? “I’m less attractive than Brigitte,” Macron replied.

“Emily in Paris” has been mostly lambasted by French critics for showing the French capital in what they say is an unrealistically glamorous light.

Some of them have admitted, however, that it has its moments.

“It’s a saccharine series filled with stereotypes,” judged culture magazine Telerama when the show first aired. “And yet we can’t get ourselves to totally hate it.”

The Guardian came to the show’s defence. “Yes, Emily in Paris is unrealistic”, the paper said. “But when it comes to escapist TV, reality is overrated.”

Macron was also asked by Variety if he was surprised at Joe Biden withdrawing from the US presidential race.

He said he was surprised and added: “I think it was a personal choice, but I have a lot of respect because it is always a very difficult choice.

“I do respect him and what he decided to do. He did it for the country, but I didn’t expect it.”