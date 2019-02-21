Poll: Should employers be banned from keeping workers tips?

WORKERS SHOULD BE given a right to their tips, PhD student James Larkin has argued in an opinion piece on TheJournal.ie this morning.

Larkin said he once worked in a café where the owner decided to use tips for staff parties.

Yesterday evening, a Sinn Féin bill to give workers a legal right to their tips passed Committee stage with all-party support.

The bill would make it illegal for employers to take workers’ tips and ensure that workers are protected by law.

So, today we’re asking: Should employers be banned from keeping workers tips?

