Have you seen Enisa? Appeal for 16-year-old girl missing since 30 May

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 16-year-old girl missing from the Merrion Road area of Dublin.

Enisa Koci was last seen on the afternoon of Thursday 30 May in Dominick Place, Dublin 1.

She is described as being 5’5″, of slight build, with black hair and hazel eyes.

When last seen she was wearing white jeans, black runners, a black bomber jacket and was carrying a small pink backpack.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Store Street on 01 666 8000, gardaí in Irishtown on 01 666 9600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.