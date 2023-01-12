Judgment reserved in Enoch Burke application to halt school's disciplinary proceedings

A LAWYER FOR Wilson Hospital’s school has told the High Court that Enoch Burke’s bid for injunctions halting disciplinary proceedings against him should be dismissed, because his application is “premature” and because of the teacher’s refusal to obey a court order to stay away from the school’s premises.

Burke has asked the court for an injunction preventing the school from proceeding with a disciplinary process that could result in his dismissal, which is due to take place later this month.

If granted, the injunction would remain in place until the full hearing of the action has been resolved by the courts.

Judgment on the matter is expected early next week.

A disciplinary meeting into the allegations against Burke, which stem from his alleged behaviour towards the former school principal at a school function last May, has been scheduled for 19 January.

On the second day of the hearing before Justice Conor Dignam, Rosemary Mallon Bl for the school submitted that the court should not grant the orders sought and rejected claims that the process commenced by the school is flawed as alleged.

Counsel said Burke had not come to court with “clean hands” and that Burke had refused to comply with a court order obtained by the school, resulting in his incarceration for 108 days for being in contempt of court.

The order was sought after he refused to abide by the terms of his paid suspension and stay away from the school.

He was released from prison before Christmas but had again breached the order by attending the school after the holidays concluded on 5 January, counsel said.

She said that since then, Burke had been in a school corridor and was being observed by the school’s principal. The students, counsel said, “are aware of what is going on.”

Burke, she said, could not ask for the protection of the court on one hand and then ignore another court order that does not suit him.

“He who seeks equity must do equity,” counsel said, adding that on this ground alone the application for the injunction should be dismissed.

Counsel added that the application was premature, that nothing has been decided by the school’s board in relation to the disciplinary process, and no finding on the allegations of misconduct has been made against him.

Counsel said that while it was open to the board to dismiss Burke, she said the court should be slow to interfere with a process.

If Burke is unhappy with the outcome, he has a right of appeal or could challenge any adverse finding against him in the courts.

Counsel said that Burke’s fear and apprehension of being dismissed was not in itself something that the court should grant an injunction over.

If that were the case, then the courts could be flooded with actions brought by all persons who are the subject of a disciplinary process, she said.

In response to Burke’s claim that the process will damage his reputation, counsel said that the case had attracted a significant amount of media attention.

Burke’s reputation was in his own hands, counsel said.

Claims

Counsel also sought to address claims made by Burke that the school board chairman John Rogers had lied in a statement sworn in reply to the teacher’s application for injunctions.

Burke has previously said that in the statement, Rogers said that a report compiled by the school’s former principal about allegations against the teacher was put before the board but not discussed by it at its meeting on 15 August.

Burke said that this contradicts minutes of a meeting that he attended where Rogers is alleged to have said that the contents of the report were discussed by the board.

Burke claims that this amounts to “a lie” and says any discussion of the report by the board in August when he was not present amounts to a breach of his rights to fair procedures.

Counsel for the school said that her client had sworn another statement to address that allegation, which is denied, which she sought to put before the court in order to clarify the situation.

However, following objections from Burke, Justice Dignam said it would not be fair for the court to consider the supplementary affidavit.

The judge reminded the parties that at this stage of the overall proceedings, the court does not have to make any findings of fact and that any issue in dispute between them would have to be resolved at the full hearing of the dispute.

In his reply to the school’s submissions, Burke rejected claims that he did not have clean hands and told the court that the process is so fundamentally flawed that he is entitled to injunctions halting the process.

He also denied the allegations against him.

Following the conclusion of submissions from the parties, the judge said that he was reserving his decision and that he hoped to give judgement on Monday afternoon, but accepted that a more realistic time of delivery was Tuesday morning.

The proceedings passed off without any major disputes between the court and the Burke family. However, at one point during the hearing, Justice Dignam warned that the court would not tolerate any “heckling”.

Burke, who spent over 100 days in prison for being in contempt of a court order made in September requiring that he stayed away from and not attempt to teach at the Co Westmeath school, is challenging the disciplinary process which resulted in him being suspended for alleged gross misconduct on full pay last August.

He claims his suspension relates to his religious opposition to people being transgender after being told by the school to refer to a student who wishes to transition by a different name and use the pronoun they.

The disciplinary process stems from allegations that he voiced his opposition to the school’s request regarding the student to then-principal Niamh McShane in a very public manner at a school function before staff, students and parents held last May.

A separate application brought by the school, arising out of Burke’s refusal to comply with a court order to stay away from the school while he is suspended, has been adjourned to next week.

The school seeks a court order sequestering or removing Burke’s assets from him due to his alleged ongoing contempt of a High Court order granted in September.

He was released from prison before Christmas without purging his contempt but was told by Justice Brian O’Moore that he faced the prospect of being jailed again if he continued to act contrary to the order.