ENOCH BURKE IS to appear in court later after being arrested for allegedly being in breach of a contempt of a court order.

The teacher has twice been jailed for failing to comply with court orders to stay away from Wilson’s Hospital School, where he was previously employed.

Last week, the court heard that it was becoming increasingly difficult to monitor Burke’s activity when he was at the campus and, on one occasion, Burke allegedly entered the school during a staff meeting.

The school claims that the former teacher has attended every school-day at its campus since 22 August last, which it claims is “disruptive” to staff and students.

As a result, the court granted the school an order that Burke be brought before the court by the gardaí to answer his alleged contempt.

Burke was today taken away from the school by gardaí and is expected to be brought before the High Court.

Burke and his former employer have been involved in protracted litigation sinch August 2022.

In total, he has spent over 400 days in jail over two different stints for breaching the High Court’s orders. He was released in late June without purging his contempt.

